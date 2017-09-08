File
Hurricane

If an evacuation is ordered, when would it be over?

By Teresa Moss

September 08, 2017 2:41 PM

There is no easy answer to this question.

Once started the evacuation routes will continue until emergency management officials at the state level decide to lift the order, Kevin Turner, South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer, said.

Turner said SCDOT staff and other emergency personnel will man the evacuation routes until told otherwise or tropical storm winds start.

“At some point it will be lifted or we will make sure that we have all of our forces are out of harms way,” Turner said.

For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the SCDOT website where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.

Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes, should contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152

