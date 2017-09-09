Rollers at Coligny on Hilton Head Island.
Rollers at Coligny on Hilton Head Island. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
Rollers at Coligny on Hilton Head Island. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Which liquor stores are open in Beaufort County right now?

By Madison Hogan

newsroom@islandpacket.com

September 09, 2017 11:46 AM

Hilton Head Island

▪  Sea Pines Liquor Store, 71 Lighthouse Road Suite 611, no answer

▪  Roller's Wine & Spirits, 6 Lagoon Road, no answer

▪  Island Liquors, Circle Center BI-LO,, 70 Pope Avenue Suite D, open until 5 p.m. Saturday

▪  Hilton Head Wine & Spirit Shop, 50 Shelter Cove Lane Suite K, open until 3 p.m. Saturday

▪  Roller's Wine & Spirits, 95 Mathews Drive Suite 1-A, no answer

▪  Reilley's Wines & Spirits, 2 New Orleans Road, open until at least 1 p.m. Saturday

▪  Reilley's Wines & Spirits, 1105 Main Street, no answer

▪  ABC Park Plaza Liquor & Fine Wine, 33 Office Park Road, no answer

Bluffton

▪  Big Jim's Liquors, 4376 Bluffton Parkway Suite 203, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  High Tide Liquors, 80 Baylor Drive, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  Brelands Liquors Too, 103 Buckwalter Place Blvd, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  Belfair Fine Wines & Spirits, 105 Towne Drive, open until 5 p.m. Saturday

▪  Bill's Liquors & Fine Wine, 1008 Fording Island Road, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  Low Country Liquors & Spirits, 32 Malphrus Road Suite 113, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  Okatie Wine & Spirits, 25 William Pope Drive, open until 2 p.m. Saturday

▪  Southern Wine & Spirits, 38 Sheridan Park Circle Suite A, no answer

Beaufort

▪  Bill’s Liquor & Fine Wine, 132 Sea Island Parkway, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  Spirits & Wines, 2103 Boundary Street, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  Buoy’'s Liquor & Wine, 860 Parris Island Gateway Suite A-6, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  Oxford ABC Package Store, 780 Parris Island Gateway, open until 6:50 p.m. Saturday

▪  Corner Store, 248 Robert Smalls Parkway, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

▪  Red’s Dot Store, 858 Sea Island Parkway, no answer

▪  Spirits & Wines, 1345 Ribaut Road, open until 7 p.m. Saturday

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound

As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound 0:40

As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound
Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island 0:24

Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island
The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 0:34

The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason

View More Video