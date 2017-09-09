Will power or water be turned off anywhere in Beaufort County?

More Videos

Harbour Town looks like a ghost town before Hurricane Irma 1:08

Harbour Town looks like a ghost town before Hurricane Irma

Pause
Hurricane Irma has closed the Savannah bridge - here is a detour if conditions allow 0:47

Hurricane Irma has closed the Savannah bridge - here is a detour if conditions allow

Tampa Bay waters recede as region braces for Hurricane Irma 1:49

Tampa Bay waters recede as region braces for Hurricane Irma

The SC National Guard came to Bluffton's Buckwalter Rec Center, but not to play 2:40

The SC National Guard came to Bluffton's Buckwalter Rec Center, but not to play

Expectations for Hurricane Irma's movement, rainfall and storm surge through Tuesday 2:03

Expectations for Hurricane Irma's movement, rainfall and storm surge through Tuesday

What will storm surge do to us? The potential effect of Irma 0:49

What will storm surge do to us? The potential effect of Irma

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 0:55

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

Beaufort business owner preps for Hurricane Irma 1:04

Beaufort business owner preps for Hurricane Irma

Lady's Island Walmart closed as Hurricane Irma approaches 0:48

Lady's Island Walmart closed as Hurricane Irma approaches

The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 0:34

The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason

  • Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

    Mayor David Bennett expresses his feelings about S.C. Governor Henry McMaster's decision to order an evacuation of Hilton Head Island before Hurricane Irma passes by us early next week.

Mayor David Bennett expresses his feelings about S.C. Governor Henry McMaster's decision to order an evacuation of Hilton Head Island before Hurricane Irma passes by us early next week. Delayna Earley Staff video
Mayor David Bennett expresses his feelings about S.C. Governor Henry McMaster's decision to order an evacuation of Hilton Head Island before Hurricane Irma passes by us early next week. Delayna Earley Staff video

Hurricane

Will power or water be turned off anywhere in Beaufort County?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 09, 2017 3:31 PM

Ahead of an anticipated Hurricane Irma storm surge, water is being cut off to Fripp, Harbor and Hunting islands starting Sunday at 4 p.m., a Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority news release said. Water will be restored when weather permits.

When service is restored, customers should boil water for a minute before drinking or cooking until the advisory is lifted.

The authority encouraged evacuating customers to turn off their water before they left to avoid water backing up into their homes.

Hilton Head Public Service District hadn’t announced plans to cut off water service as of Saturday afternoon.

Power will not be turned off unless the storm knocks it out.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive.

View More Video