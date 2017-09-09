Will power or water be turned off anywhere in Beaufort County?

Ahead of an anticipated Hurricane Irma storm surge, water is being cut off to Fripp, Harbor and Hunting islands starting Sunday at 4 p.m., a Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority news release said. Water will be restored when weather permits.
When service is restored, customers should boil water for a minute before drinking or cooking until the advisory is lifted.
The authority encouraged evacuating customers to turn off their water before they left to avoid water backing up into their homes.
Hilton Head Public Service District hadn’t announced plans to cut off water service as of Saturday afternoon.
Power will not be turned off unless the storm knocks it out.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
