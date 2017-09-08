Friday Storm Center: Do you have a question about Hurricane Irma? We’re here to help

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you.

The storm’s path

▪ Hurricane Irma’s track continues to shift. Here's what that means for the South Carolina coast

▪ How does Hurricane Irma’s track compare to Hurricane Matthew’s?

▪ How is this going to affect Hunting Island?

▪ What damage has Hurricane Irma done so far?

▪ How big is Hurricane Irma?

▪ What it looks and feels like to stand in Category 3 hurricane winds

▪ When is hurricane season over?

▪ How can I tell if my neighborhood is in danger of any flooding?

Deciding on whether to stay or leave

▪ Can I get back on Hilton Head Island after an evacuation starts?

▪ Confused about evacuation orders? Here’s some clarity

▪ Will SC Gov. Henry McMaster hold a press briefing about Irma on Friday?

▪ Should I still evacuate now that we’re barely in the cone?

▪ I don’t have anywhere to go. Will there be shelters open?

▪ Does a South Carolina law force hotels to allow pets during Hurricane Irma?

▪ Jasper County urges residents to leave now

▪ Will Parris Island and MCAS Beaufort evacuate?

▪ Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered

▪ South Carolina governor plans to call for evacuation starting at 10 a.m. Saturday

▪ They stayed for Matthew. Will the ‘Daufuskie 100’ leave for Irma?

▪ Close calls and regrets: Those who didn’t evacuate during Hurricane Matthew tell us what went down that night

Understanding evacuations

▪ Confused about evacuation orders? Here’s some clarity

▪ What does it mean now that the governor of South Carolina has declared a state of emergency?

▪ What’s the difference between mandatory and voluntary evacuation?

▪ How long should I expect to be away for an evacuation?

▪ ‘Friday is a critical day’: Sheriff’s Office talks evacuation, re-entry

▪ What you need to know about evacuating from Beaufort County

▪ The city of Beaufort has declared a state of emergency. What does that mean?

If you evacuate

▪ Can I get back on Hilton Head Island after an evacuation starts?

▪ Here is what you need to know about Beaufort County evacuation routes

▪ 5 things to know before you decide to evacuate this weekend

▪ Don’t have a reliable car or a place to evacuate to? You’re covered.

▪ When is the last ferry leaving Daufuskie Island?

▪ Some early re-entry passes will not be honored in Beaufort County

▪ What are Beaufort County’s evacuation routes?

▪ Should you turn off your water and electricity in SC during Hurricane Irma evacuation?

▪ If we evacuate can I leave my pets at home or at the Beaufort County animal shelter?

▪ Airlines offer cheap tickets to get people out of Hurricane Irma’s path

Traffic

▪ What I-95 on the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

▪ Check current Beaufort County traffic conditions here

▪ Check current South Carolina traffic conditions here

Pets

▪ Does a South Carolina law force hotels to allow pets during Hurricane Irma?

▪ If we evacuate can I leave my pets at home or at the Beaufort County animal shelter?

▪ 6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit

▪ Important information for pet owners

Gas and supplies

▪ Hurricane supplies are flying off shelves

▪ This Hurricane Matthew food sanctuary hopes to be open for Irma, but don’t expect smokes

▪ Is it true places are already running out of supplies in Beaufort County?

▪ If we see any price-gouging in Beaufort, what should we do?

Closures and cancellations

▪ Are Beaufort County hospitals still open?

▪ Find a list of Beaufort County’s event cancellations here

▪ Beaufort County School District, other schools announce Irma closures

▪ Will there be ACT testing in Beaufort County this weekend?

How to prepare

▪ Who can I call to get Hurricane Irma questions answered?

▪ Duct tape won’t cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

▪ Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma

▪ Where can Beaufort County residents find sandbags?

▪ 6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit

▪ Here’s how Hilton Head’s gated communities are preparing for Irma

▪ Should you turn off your water and electricity in SC during Hurricane Irma evacuation?

▪ Important information for pet owners

▪ How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?

▪ What you need to know about evacuating from Beaufort County

▪ Here are all the contacts you should save in your phone before Hurricane Irma

▪ What should I be doing right now?

