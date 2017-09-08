Hurricane Irma weakens to still dangerous Category 4, track shifts

After being a Category 5 hurricane since Sept. 5, Irma has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm in the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update. The reclassification affirms that Irma is weakening as it approaches the southern tip of Florida, but it is still a monster.

The expected path of Irma also continues to shift, with its most recent track showing it staying over land as it moves up the Florida Peninsula. This would put the storm west of the Lowcountry as a tropical storm instead of as the Category 3 major hurricane that was anticipated when Irma was expected to approach from over the Atlantic, but it will still be dangerous.

Tropical weather track Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information. Source: National Hurricane Center

“Obviously the longer it is over land the weaker it could become, but the Florida Peninsula is very narrow. There is still reasonable access to moisture from the ocean on either side, so it may not weaken as much as anticipated,” said James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “There is still a lot of uncertainty about where it will be over the peninsula. It could even ride right along the coast.”

Carpenter explained that even as a tropical storm, Irma will still carry the threat of storm surge, tornadoes and heavy rain.

“Underneath the storm there is a large dome of water. That is the storm surge,”said Carpenter. “As the storm moves up the coast of Florida that dome of water is also going to be pushing up the coast of Florida, and the only place for it to go as that storm is going north is north, and who is north of Florida?”

As of the Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update, Irma is located 495 miles southeast of Miami. It is moving west-northwest at 16 mph and boasting sustained winds of 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph.

The storm has continued to lose steam as it approaches the U.S. mainland, but is still a formidable beast. Florida, which will get the worst of Irma, is under a state of emergency, as are Georgia and the Carolinas. An evacuation order has been issued for Saturday in the city of Savannah. Meanwhile, South Carrolina Gov. Henry McMaster has said that he expects to issue evacuation orders for some coastal residents on Saturday.

Evacuation routes are expected to be crowded and limited said Lt. Col. Neil Baxley of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Thursday, and people are advised to pack up and leave as soon as possible.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in the Florida Peninsula from Jupiter Inlet around the peninsula to Bonita Beach. The Florida Keys and Lake Okeechobee are also under a hurricane warning, as is Haiti from its northern border with northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, the southeastern, central and northwestern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara.

Hurricane watches are in effect for north of Jupiter inlet to Sebastian Inlet and north of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island in Florida, as well as the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas.

Tropical storm warnings are posted in Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas.

Storm surge warnings are up for the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula from Jupiter Inlet around the peninsula to Bonita Beach. A storm surge watch is in effect from north of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet and from north of Bonita Beach to Venice.

Tropical storm timelines 2016 2017