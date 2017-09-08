How do I get on I-95 from the evacuation routes?

If there is an evacuation, some routes will move traffic to I-95, Kevin Turner, South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer, said Friday.
Those who live south of the Broad River can access I-95 by being in the middle of the three outbound lanes, Turner said.
Anyone living north of the Broad River can use the left to lanes on U.S. 21 to access U.S. 17 south to I-95.
Once on I-95 all exits should be open except for U.S. 278, Turner said. He said it is possible that an exit at U.S. 17 also will be closed.
For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the SCDOT website, where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.
To see our local map, click here.
Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes can contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments