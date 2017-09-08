More Videos

Where will she go? Watch Hurricane Irma move through the Atlantic 0:41

Should I stay or should I go? Lowcountry locals talk hurricane evacuation plans 1:13

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Evacuation route for Hilton Head Island residents 0:35

5 things you need to know before an evacuation 1:51

Bluffton evacuation routes by neighborhood 1:04

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 0:56

Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma 1:01

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:46

  • Big waves on Hilton Head: Hurricane Irma surf report for Friday

    We checked out the waves at high tide and got a report on wave conditions from a couple of surfers on Friday morning at Burkes Beach.

Jay Karr Staff video
Hurricane

Beaufort County residents will be required to take predetermined routes that are based on where they live. Emergency officials might devise other evacuation routes depending on conditions that could include reversing lanes.

Evacuating from St. Helena, Lady's islands

Hurricane

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

Beaufort News

With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home.