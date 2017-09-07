Don’t have a reliable car or a place to evacuate to? You’re covered.

Palmetto Breeze will be available to transport Beaufort County residents out of the county in the face of Hurricane Irma.
Once a mandatory evacuation is in place, the buses will carry residents away to out-of-county American Red Cross shelters set up in Hampton, Colleton, Jasper, Allendale and Barnwell counties, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division Lt. Col. Neil Baxley said at a Thursday afternoon press conference. The shelters are not able or equipped to accept pets.
Residents boarding those buses out of town will be given a wristband with a particular color, which will coordinate with the color of their return bus, Baxley said.
Residents who need help evacuating or cannot get to a pickup location can register online ahead of the evacuation for assistance. The bus company also has an emergency preparedness plan available online with information on bus routes, prohibited items on the buses and necessary identification.
For more information visit palmettobreezetransit.com.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments