Parris Island, MCAS Beaufort order evacuation as Hurricane Irma targets Florida

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort — to include Laurel Bay — have issued an evacuation order for all non-essential personnel and their families in the wake of Hurricane Irma. The order went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

Those leaving should expect increased road traffic and longer drive times due to the large volume of evacuees, an air station release said.

MCAS Beaufort will provide updates via the following web sites and hotlines:

▪ MCAS Beaufort Facebook: www.facebook.com/mcasbeaufort

▪ Twitter: @MCASBeaufortSC

▪ MCAS Beaufort website: www.beaufort.marines.mil

▪ Destructive weather hotline: 1-800-343-0693

▪ Community response line: 843-228-6229

The depot will provide updates at:

MCRD Parris Island Facebook: www.facebook.com/ParrisIsland

MCRD Parris Island website: www.mcrdpi.marines.mil

Destructive weather hotline: 1-800-343-0639

Parris Island is requesting commercial buses to evacuate recruits to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga., where an advance team has traveled to prepare for their arrival, according to a depot news statement.

Park University offices at the air station and the depot are closed through Tuesday and classes are canceled, according to a statement from the institution.