South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press conference on Hurricane Irma at 2 p.m. Friday. Angst, Maggie Staff photo

Hurricane

Will SC Gov. Henry McMaster or Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office hold press briefings about Irma on Friday?

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 11:27 AM

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give another press briefing on Hurricane Irma at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office also announced Friday afternoon that it will be holding a press conference at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

At a press conference on Thursday, which started more than 30 minutes after it was scheduled, McMaster didn’t announce an official evacuation, but he encouraged residents to leave coastal areas immediately if they could.

At that time, McMaster said he planned to call for an evacuation starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

He also ordered an evacuation of healthcare facilities in multiple South Carolina counties, including Beaufort and Jasper counties.

On Thursday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal also issued a mandatory evacuation order starting Saturday for Savannah, Chatham County, all counties in Georgia east of I-95 and some counties west of I-95.

As of Friday morning, the expected path of Irma continues to shift, with its most recent track forecasting the storm moving over land as it moves up the Florida Peninsula.

This change would put the storm west of the Lowcountry as a tropical storm instead of as the Category 3 major hurricane that was anticipated when Irma was expected to approach from over the Atlantic on Thursday, but it still could pose danger.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

