Can I get back on Hilton Head Island after an evacuation starts?

The short answer is yes.
There will be one southbound lane that remains open following an evacuation order, according to Kevin Turner South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer.
Lane reversal will start on U.S. 278 at the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Island and continue until just after the bridges on the mainland, Turner said.
The two existing northbound lanes will continue northbound and one southbound lane will be reversed, Turner said. He said one southbound lane will remain open.
For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the SCDOT website where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.
Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes, should contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.
