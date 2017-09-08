Where will the evacuation routes from Beaufort County funnel me to?

If Beaufort County is ordered to evacuate by the governor, all of the routes will take drivers directly inland, Kevin Turner, South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer, said Friday.

The evacuation routes will either direct you to I-95 or end near Augusta or Aikens at I-20.

Turner said it is unknown when the state would end evacuation routes.

For information on how to get to Columbia from the evacuation routes, click here.

For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the SCDOT website, where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.

To see our local map, click here.

Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes can contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.