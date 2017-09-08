What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

With Hurricane Irma headed this way, we asked Nancy Cappelmann, Harbormaster at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Hilton Head Island, for advice on what boat owners can do to prepare their boats for the coming storm.
To evacuate or not to evacuate? That is the question for some as Hurricane Irma tracks toward Beaufort County. We asked several people what they were going to do if the storm comes close, and here's what they said.
With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home.
The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7.
The National Hurricane Center's Thursday morning forecast has Irma on track to make landfall near Savannah. But the track and strength of the hurricane could still change — and landfall is possible anywhere within the cone. The impact on South Carolina is largely dependent on what Hurricane Irma does when it reaches Florida.
The National Hurricane Center now says Hurricane Irma could track up the east coast and make landfall in South Carolina. Here's a day-by-day comparison of Hurricane Matthew's track compared to the path Irma has taken so far.
The updated forecast for Hurricane Irma Wednesday morning showed a slight turn to the east. Meteorologists say it's now a possibility the hurricane could make a South Carolina landfall, but it's still too soon to know for sure.
Social media users posted videos on Snapchat and Facebook Live Tuesday as Hurricane Irma approached the Leeward Islands. The Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall overnight Tuesday. Sustained winds peaked at 185 mph. Tuesday afternoon.
Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 175 mph with wind gusts up to 195. The hurricane is expected to impacted the Leeward Islands overnight. Hurricane warnings have also been issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.