More Videos

5 things you need to know before an evacuation 1:51

5 things you need to know before an evacuation

Pause
Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered 1:27

Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Six things to have for your pet's evacuation kit 0:30

Six things to have for your pet's evacuation kit

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Hurricane Irma could make landfall in Beaufort County. Here's what we know. 1:31

Hurricane Irma could make landfall in Beaufort County. Here's what we know.

Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 2:58

Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's?

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 0:56

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

  • What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

    Traffic is slowly moving on I-95 near the Georgia and South Carolina border on Friday morning as many evacuate as Hurricane Irma nears.

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

Traffic is slowly moving on I-95 near the Georgia and South Carolina border on Friday morning as many evacuate as Hurricane Irma nears.
Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com
Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

Beaufort News

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home.

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma

Hurricane

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma

The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7.

Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning

Hurricane

Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 175 mph with wind gusts up to 195. The hurricane is expected to impacted the Leeward Islands overnight. Hurricane warnings have also been issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.