Some area schools announce Hurricane Irma closures; others still monitoring storm

While no evacuations orders have been issued in preparation for Hurricane Irma churning its way north, a few area colleges and school districts have already begun announcing changes to their fall semester schedule in response to the storm.
▪ Savannah College of Art and Design announced Tuesday afternoon that it is postponing its first week of classes until Sept. 18.
▪ Charleston Southern University called for a mandatory evacuation of all resident students by noon Friday, according to the college’s website. The campus will close effective 9 p.m. Thursday. Sports events, campus activities, and campus visits are canceled until further notice.
Others are continuing business as usual, but monitoring the storm.
▪ Beaufort County School District is “monitoring Hurricane Irma and will alert parents and employees should the storm pose a direct threat to Beaufort County and affect school schedules,” according to its Facebook page.
▪ The University of South Carolina Beaufort is “fully operational at this time,” according to the college’s website.
▪ The Technical College of the Lowcountry wrote on its website, “There are no emergency notifications at this time. We are continuing to monitor Hurricane Irma and will follow Beaufort County Emergency Management recommendations. We will keep you posted.”
▪ College of Charleston is still monitoring the situation and no classes have been cancelled as of Wedesday at 1:30 p.m., a campus security official said.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments