Hurricane

I don’t have anywhere to go. Will there be shelters open?

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 10:21 AM

Shelters run by the American Red Cross are not yet open, a Red Cross official said Friday morning.

If a 10 a.m. evacuation order is issued Saturday, the shelters will open around noon, he said.

Shelters will be set up in Hampton, Colleton, Jasper, Allendale and Barnwell counties, said Lt. Col. Neil Baxley of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at a Thursday press conference. They cannot accept pets.

For information on those shelters, call 1-800-Red-Cross or download the Red Cross app, which displays shelters in real time as they open. You can also text GETCANE to 90999.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

