Beaufort County evacuates for Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
Hurricane

Confused about evacuation orders? Here’s some clarity

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 08, 2017 11:29 AM

As Hurricane Irma swirls closer to the U.S., we answered some common questions from Lowcountry residents related to evacuation orders.

▪  Has an evacuation order been issued as of Friday?

No order had been issued as of 11:30 a.m.

▪  When will an evacuation order be announced?

Gov. Henry McMaster could provide more information at a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday. Evacuations would begin Saturday morning if ordered.

▪  What is the difference between a mandatory and voluntary evacuation?

When officials use the term “voluntary evacuation,” it means that the governor has not yet issued an official evacuation order. When the term “mandatory evacuation” is used it means that the governor has issued an evacuation order.

▪  What does this mean for me?

Beaufort County emergency officials are still encouraging people to leave early ahead of an evacuation order. While Hurricane Irma’s track has shifted farther west, there is still a chance the storm’s path could move again and significantly affect our area.

If you leave ahead of an evacuation order, you can choose your route. After an evacuation order, traffic follows designated routes and is controlled by law enforcement.

For more questions and answers about Hurricane Irma and the evacuation process in Beaufort County, click here.

 

Special report

Close calls and regrets: Those who didn't evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night
 

Oct. 21, 2016 Those who didn’t evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night. | READ

 

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

