Here is what you need to know about Beaufort County evacuation routes

If an evacuation is issued for 10 a.m. Saturday morning traveling around Beaufort County will become difficult.
All evacuation routes will funnel traffic inland, Kevin Turner, SC Department of Transportation district 6 engineer said.
While not every route will have a lane reversal, drivers should expect that they will not be able to turn off routes or cross routes, Turner said.
There will be two lane reversals in Beaufort County, Turner said.
Lane reversal will start where U.S. 21 and U.S. 21 Business intersect and will end at the roundabout at Gardens Corner.
Another lane reversal will start on U.S. 278 at the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Island and will continue until just after the bridges to the mainland, Turner said.
For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the SC Department of Transportation website, where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.
To see our local map, click here.
Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes can contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
