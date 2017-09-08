Can I travel to and from Savannah?

Travel will be allowed to and from Savannah during the evacuation, Kevin Turner, South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer, said Friday.
From Bluffton drivers can use the May River Road to connect with U.S. 315 heading Southwest. They will continue Southwest onto U.S. 17 to the Talmadge Bridge.
For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the SCDOT website, where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.
To see our local map, click here.
Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes can contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
