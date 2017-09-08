Hurricane

Can I travel to and from Savannah?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 7:04 PM

Travel will be allowed to and from Savannah during the evacuation, Kevin Turner, South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer, said Friday.

From Bluffton drivers can use the May River Road to connect with U.S. 315 heading Southwest. They will continue Southwest onto U.S. 17 to the Talmadge Bridge.

For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the SCDOT website, where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.

To see our local map, click here.

Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes can contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound

As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound 0:40

As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound
Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island 0:24

Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island
The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 0:34

The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason

View More Video