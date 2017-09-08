Where will the lane reversals be in Beaufort County?

There will be two lane reversals in Beaufort County if an evacuation of the county is ordered, Kevin Turner, South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer, said.
Lane reversal will start where U.S. 21 and U.S. 21 Business intersect and will end at the roundabout at Gardens Corner.
Another lane reversal will start on U.S. 278 at the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Island and will continue until just after the bridges to the mainland, Turner said.
For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the SC Department of Transportation website, where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.
To see our local map, click here.
Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes can contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
