SC department hands out cases of water as people evacuate

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is handing out water and setting up portable toilets along major routes in the state, Kevin Turner, South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer, said Friday.
Turner said some water is being handed out at some rest stations and truck weigh in stations. Portable toilets have also been added to the truck weigh stations, he said.
Locations in Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton counties have been set up with water and toilets, Turner said. He said he is uncertain of the exact mile markers.
Turner said message boards have been placed on the roadways to alert motorist to the truck weigh stations that have been converted.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
