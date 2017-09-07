JetBlue.com
Hurricane

Airlines have been offering cheap tickets to get people out of Hurricane Irma’s path

Posted by Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

September 07, 2017 10:19 AM

Major airlines have been offering deeply discounted tickets out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma to help with evacuations, CNN reported Wednesday evening.

Delta, JetBlue and American Airlines have capped the price of their flights through Sept. 13. Some flights have been as low as $99.

It is unclear whether discounted fares will be offered out of Savannah Hilton Head International Airport or Hilton Head Island Airport should an evacuation order be issued in Georgia or South Carolina, but The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette will check in with the airlines at that time.

For more information on Hurricane Irma and what is happening right now in Beaufort County, click here.

