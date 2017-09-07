Airlines have been offering cheap tickets to get people out of Hurricane Irma’s path

Major airlines have been offering deeply discounted tickets out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma to help with evacuations, CNN reported Wednesday evening.
Delta, JetBlue and American Airlines have capped the price of their flights through Sept. 13. Some flights have been as low as $99.
It is unclear whether discounted fares will be offered out of Savannah Hilton Head International Airport or Hilton Head Island Airport should an evacuation order be issued in Georgia or South Carolina, but The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette will check in with the airlines at that time.
