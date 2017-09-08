Beaufort County, Savannah airports operating normally, watching Hurricane Irma

County airports on Hilton Head Island and Lady’s Island are currently operating under normal conditions, but the last commercial flight out of Hilton Head will be “early evening today,” Beaufort County Airports Director Jon Rembold said Friday morning
“Right now we’re open, full service,” Rembold said, adding that he and his staff are monitoring Hurricane Irma and any weather or travel issues associated with the storm. “Everything’s good.”
If conditions become unsafe, though, the airports will close.
“What we do at both airports is any closure is really dictated by the wind conditions,” he said. “And, typically, if we’re seeing any gusts in the 35 to 40 mph range, it’s not safe to be operating aircraft or hangar doors. ... But at that point, most of the pilots have stopped flying.
If South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster orders a mandatory evacuation, the airports’ front desks will close as staff vacate the county, according to Rembold. But the airports themselves could still be open and usable, as long as wind conditions are safe. The Lady’s Island facility has 24-hour, self-serve Avgas, a particular type of aviation fuel.
If there’s an evacuation, airport staff will do a post-storm damage assessment when they’re allowed back into the county, and they’ll open the airports as soon as possible.
Opening the airports after storms is important, Rembold said, because they might be needed for medevac flights and damage assessment flights.
“We’re actually pretty busy today,” Remold said. “People are flying. They may be running from the storm, but they’re stopping here for gas, which is a good thing.”
Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport
As of yesterday, Savannah-Hilton Head International was operating under normal conditions. That status has not changed, according to the airport’s website and social media accounts.
“While we can expect to see schedule changes and cancellations as Hurricane Irma approaches our area, passengers should check with their airline regarding flight arrival and departure information,” according to a statement on that airport’s website.
Savannah-Hilton Head is experiencing gate holds and taxi delays of 15 minutes or less, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website. Arrival traffic is also experiencing delays of 15 or fewer minutes.
Travelers, drone users and general aviation pilots can check the FAA’s website for information on travel and flight restrictions, including any Notices to Airman (NOTAMs), by visiting www.faa.gov.
Phone numbers for airports
Beaufort County Airport (Lady’s Island): 843-255-2972
Hilton Head Island Airport: 843-255-2950
Savannah-Hilton Head International: 912-964-0514
