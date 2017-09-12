Tuesday storm center: Answers to your questions about Tropical Storm Irma and Beaufort County

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you.

Traffic

▪ I-95 is slow moving as Beaufort County residents and other evacuees head home post-Irma

▪ How many cars are on the roads back home and what’s their average speed right now?

▪ Beaufort County traffic cameras

▪ South Carolina highway cameras

What’s open today?

▪ What grocery stores are open?

▪ Where can I get lunch?

▪ Where can I get a cup of coffee?

Curfew

▪ Is there a curfew tonight?

Power and utilities

▪ Did Irma kill your power? Here’s when you can expect it to return.

▪ What to throw away, what to keep after your refrigerator and freezer lose power

Cleanup

▪ Cellphone dead? Trees down? Trash piling up? Here’s what Beaufort County can do for you

▪ What can we do about the mosquitoes that Irma stirred up?

▪ When will Beaufort County convenience centers be open?

▪ Will Beaufort County pick up Irma debris as it did after Hurricane Matthew?

▪ U-Haul offering free services for flooded South Carolina residents

Insurance questions

▪ Storm damage? Tips for filing an insurance claim

Schools

▪ Beaufort County schools closed Tuesday ... but what about Wednesday?

Re-entry

▪ Hilton Head bridges back open

▪ When can I come home?

What it looks like out there today

Roads

▪ Trying to get back to Savannah following Irma? Here’s what you need to know

▪ Here’s which Beaufort County roads are still impassable

Neighborhood by neighborhood

▪ Bluffton

▪ Hilton Head Island

▪ Beaufort, sea islands and northern Beaufort County

Reports

▪ MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma

▪ ‘I am just so grateful.’ At Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove, it’s bye bye Irma, hello business!

▪ Parris Island is ready for you to come home — and ready for graduation

▪ Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

▪ Hilton Head Plantation: Stay away another day if you can

▪ Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma

▪ Alljoy Road flooding gone as post Irma cleanup begins

▪ How Broad Creek Marina looks after Tropical Storm Irma

▪ Shelter Cove flooding has receded by Tuesday morning

▪ Bluffton Oyster Factory expected to re-open Wednesday after Irma flooding

▪ A look at Windmill Harbour Marina

Live updates from our reporters on the ground Tuesday

Hilton Head Island

▪ Maggie Angst

▪ Alex Kincaid

▪ Jay Karr

Bluffton

▪ Caitlin Turner

▪ Delayna Earley

Beaufort

▪ Wade Livingston

▪ Lucas High

What happened Monday

Across Beaufort County

▪ As Irma flood waters rose, 15 Beaufort County residents needed help fast

▪ A neighborhood-by-neighborhood look at Irma

▪ Photos of streets and neighborhoods from first-responders

▪ Weakening Tropical Storm Irma still poses a threat to Beaufort County. When will it clear out?

▪ How can I watch live reports of what it’s like in Beaufort County right now?

▪ Check surfcams to see how Hurricane Irma is affecting local waters

▪ What are driving conditions like Monday?

▪ What time are high and low tides during the storm?

▪ How many people are without power?

Bluffton

▪ Neighborhood by neighborhood report

▪ Irma brings major flooding to Colleton River Plantation

▪ ‘It makes me sick’: Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma

▪ Here’s what Moss Creek on Hilton Head looks like from Irma

▪ Irma nails Bluffton with winds, rain and storm surge

▪ May River breaches Alljoy Landing

▪ Hanging out in ‘extreme flooding’ at All Joy

▪ All Joy Road area

▪ Flooded ramp at S.C. 170 and U.S. 278

▪ Van caught in flooding checked for occupants

Hilton Head Island

▪ Neighborhood by neighborhood report

▪ Damage from Tropical Storm Irma at Hilton Head's South Beach

▪ Irma surges onto Hilton Head at Disney Resorts

▪ What a Hilton Head Islander wanderer saw during Tropical Storm Irma on Monday

▪ After Tropical Storm Irma, Hilton Head ‘problem areas’ being reassessed

▪ The island sees major flooding from Irma

▪ How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge

▪ Iconic Hilton Head restaurant gets flooded yet again, but it’s not as bad as it looks

▪ ‘It’s pretty wild’: Tiki Hut on Coligny Beach introduced to high tide

▪ ‘No show tonight folks’: Gregg Russell on Harbour Town flooding

▪ Which roads have been blocked on Hilton Head Island because of Irma flooding?

▪ Singleton Beach Road

▪ U.S. 278 near Walmart

▪ Bad news for Harbour Town

▪ Dolphin Head

▪ Hilton Head Plantation

▪ A drive through Sea Pines and Harbour Town

▪ Downed tree on Beach City Road

▪ High winds at Hilton Head Plantation

▪ It’s low tide at Harbour Town, but it already looks high

▪ Evacuees’ Sea Pines home burns down in their absence

▪ A drive through the wind and rain

Daufuskie Island

▪ A look at how Daufuskie Island fared in the storm

▪ Daufuskie Island: Howling winds and ‘a lot of banging around’

Savannah

▪ Talmadge Bridge

North of the Broad River

▪ Neighborhood by neighborhood report

▪ Beaufort: City sees flooding as Irma brought its storm surge

▪ Beaufort: Irma floods downtown

▪ Beaufort: Beaufort River crests at Downtown Beaufort Marina

▪ Beaufort: City awash in Tropical Storm Irma flood waters

▪ Beaufort: A look at the rising water at Brickyard Point landing

▪ Beaufort: 60 mph gusts and rain

▪ Beaufort: A ride through Lady’s Island

▪ Beaufort: Early morning thrashing

▪ Beaufort: Conditions worsen

▪ Port Royal: McTeer bridge closed

▪ Northern Beaufort County has standing water, downed trees

Jasper County

▪ Minor wind damage, flooded car and an alligator at Jasper County apartment complex

▪ A list of flooded roads, fallen trees

Weather report

▪ Does the Lowcountry have to worry about more bad weather after Irma?

▪ What’s happening with Hurricane Jose?

Latest information from emergency management and government officials

▪ South Carolina governor’s Tuesday morning press conference

▪ McMaster on keeping Irma evacuation order: ‘There’s still a lot of danger out there’

▪ How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?

Hospital information

▪ Are Beaufort County hospitals open?

How can I help?

▪ How can I help people affected by Hurricane Irma?

Closures and cancellations

▪ When will county offices and libraries reopen?

▪ With Beaufort County convenience centers closed for Irma, where can I take trash?

▪ Are Beaufort County hospitals still open?

▪ Find a list of Beaufort County’s event cancellations here

Hurricane Matthew comparison

▪ Irma by the numbers

▪ What was the storm surge during Hurricane Matthew?

▪ How did Hurricane Irma’s track compare to Hurricane Matthew’s?

▪ When is hurricane season over?

