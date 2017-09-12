Parris Island is ready for you to come home — and ready for graduation

All non-essential U.S. Department of Defense personnel and their families can return to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Brig. Gen. Austin Renforth, the depot’s commanding general, announced at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to an MCRD news release.
Temporary additional duty will end at the close of Tuesday after assessments and repairs in the wake of Tropical Storm Irma. All personnel are expected to return to work no later than Wednesday and are instructed to contact their immediate supervisor for further instructions, the release said.
All Kilo Company Graduation and Family Day events scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be carried out as planned, according to the release. The base will be open to the public on Wednesday, but all facilities may not be fully operational by then.
For more information about Irma’s effects on Parris Island, follow the depot on social media or contact the emergency hotline at 1-800-343-0639 (Option 3).
For information about Irma’s effects in Beaufort County, contact the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division at 1-800-963-5023.
Comments