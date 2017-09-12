Photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Keleher Ted Monnich, an art preservation specialist from Columbia, works on The Parris Island Memorial earlier this month at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The 85-year-old statue, nicknamed Iron Mike, received a $13,000 makeover to remove mold and oxidization that was deteriorating the monument over time.
Photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Keleher Ted Monnich, an art preservation specialist from Columbia, works on The Parris Island Memorial earlier this month at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The 85-year-old statue, nicknamed Iron Mike, received a $13,000 makeover to remove mold and oxidization that was deteriorating the monument over time. Photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Keleher File photo
Photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Keleher Ted Monnich, an art preservation specialist from Columbia, works on The Parris Island Memorial earlier this month at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The 85-year-old statue, nicknamed Iron Mike, received a $13,000 makeover to remove mold and oxidization that was deteriorating the monument over time. Photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Keleher File photo

Hurricane

Parris Island is ready for you to come home — and ready for graduation

Posted by Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2017 2:53 PM

All non-essential U.S. Department of Defense personnel and their families can return to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Brig. Gen. Austin Renforth, the depot’s commanding general, announced at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to an MCRD news release.

Temporary additional duty will end at the close of Tuesday after assessments and repairs in the wake of Tropical Storm Irma. All personnel are expected to return to work no later than Wednesday and are instructed to contact their immediate supervisor for further instructions, the release said.

All Kilo Company Graduation and Family Day events scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be carried out as planned, according to the release. The base will be open to the public on Wednesday, but all facilities may not be fully operational by then.

For more information about Irma’s effects on Parris Island, follow the depot on social media or contact the emergency hotline at 1-800-343-0639 (Option 3).

For information about Irma’s effects in Beaufort County, contact the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division at 1-800-963-5023.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees 2:54

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees
First responders use airboat to rescue Seabrook residents from Irma floodwaters 0:58

First responders use airboat to rescue Seabrook residents from Irma floodwaters
Irma Hilton Head Plantation: Here's what to do with your yard debris 0:52

Irma Hilton Head Plantation: Here's what to do with your yard debris

View More Video