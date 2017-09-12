UPDATE: All Beaufort County public roads now open, officials say

Tropical Storm Irma on Monday flooded dozens of streets, and downed power lines and trees in Beaufort County. But by the end of the day Tuesday, all public roadways in the county were open, officials said.
Among the last issues that were resolved on Tuesday:
▪ The causeway between Harbor Island and Beaufort was closed Tuesday morning, but the damage was repaired, and it was reopened to traffic as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Motorists can now enter Harbor and Fripp islands.
▪ A downed tree was cleared on Ribaut Road and Royal Palms Road in Port Royal, according to Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf.
▪ On Hilton Head Island, some parts of Wexford Club Drive were impassable because of flooding, but the water was cleared in the early afternoon, according to Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Joheida Fister. Other roads have some standing water but are still passable, she said.
▪ All roads in Bluffton are passable. Members of the town’s public works department were working Tuesday morning to remove small debris, and a building inspector was assessing structural damage to buildings.
▪ S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Twitter at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday that his evacuation order of the barrier islands had been lifted, and cars could be seen moving over the bridge onto Hilton Head at 9:30 a.m.
