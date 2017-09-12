Hilton Head Plantation: Stay away another day if you can

Hilton Head Plantation POA general manager Peter Kristian told residents early Tuesday via email to stay away longer if they can, even after Hilton Head Island is reopened following Tropical Storm Irma.
"Even if we get the all-clear to open the bridge to residents (which came later Tuesday morning), we strongly suggest you delay coming back until Wednesday or Thursday so we can get the plantation cleaned up."
Here's how he summarized Tuesday morning the effects of Irma within the 4,000-acre, gated residential development that is home to some 10,000 people.
* Many roads flooded due to the storm surge.
* The storm surge has subsided, and high tide Tuesday was expected to be its normal height.
* The storm surge on Monday, estimated at 4 feet above an 8-foot high tide, pushed the roiling waters of Port Royal Sound over the bluff walkway and the marshes of Pine Island. It caused lagoons and storm drains to backfill in many locations.
* The armored bluff took another hit, but it stood up and should only need relatively minor repairs.
* The Spring Lake tennis courts and Spring Lake pool did not flood. But "the tennis courts did experience erosion and need to have material applied to restore playability. (Tennis pro) Keith Ferda is working on that project with the objective of having the courts hopefully open by the weekend."
* The POA was not aware of damage to any of its buildings.
* The POA offices are expected to re-open on Wednesday.
* The development's hurricane hot line number is 1-877 264-5267.
Comments