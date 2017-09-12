More Videos

Pause
    Your local neighborhood Marine Corps Air Station picked up debris and worked to return to normal operations after Tropical Storm Irma sent winds and storm surge blasting through the Lowcountry on Monday.

When will Beaufort County convenience centers be open?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 12, 2017 10:43 AM

Beaufort County convenience centers will open on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and keep those hours for the foreseeable future, deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said Tuesday.

Two drop-off points have been set up for large amounts of debris as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday: in southern Beaufort County at 651 Pinckney Colony Road and in northern Beaufort County at 66 Isly Farm Road. County staff will be on site to help facilitate drop offs.

To ask a Hurricane Irma-related question or read other answered questions, click here.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

