When will Beaufort County convenience centers be open?

Beaufort County convenience centers will open on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and keep those hours for the foreseeable future, deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said Tuesday.
Two drop-off points have been set up for large amounts of debris as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday: in southern Beaufort County at 651 Pinckney Colony Road and in northern Beaufort County at 66 Isly Farm Road. County staff will be on site to help facilitate drop offs.
To ask a Hurricane Irma-related question or read other answered questions, click here.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments