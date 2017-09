More Videos 0:41 'It's pretty wild': Tiki Hut on Coligny Beach introduced to high tide Pause 1:06 How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 2:07 Irma floods downtown Beaufort 1:06 'No show tonight folks': Gregg Russell on Harbour Town flooding 1:04 'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive. 2:37 This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 0:50 Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak 1:06 Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide 0:19 Bluffton's May River breaches Alljoy Landing 0:55 Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide Extreme flooding can be seen in the Alljoy Road area near the boat landing as high tide arrived on Monday during the rain and wind brought by Tropical Storm Irma. Several cars attempted to drive through nearly a foot of flooding along the road and were forced to turn around. Extreme flooding can be seen in the Alljoy Road area near the boat landing as high tide arrived on Monday during the rain and wind brought by Tropical Storm Irma. Several cars attempted to drive through nearly a foot of flooding along the road and were forced to turn around. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

Extreme flooding can be seen in the Alljoy Road area near the boat landing as high tide arrived on Monday during the rain and wind brought by Tropical Storm Irma. Several cars attempted to drive through nearly a foot of flooding along the road and were forced to turn around.