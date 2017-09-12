Irma by the numbers

By the time Hurricane Irma reached the Lowcountry, it had already lost most of its strength from slamming Florida and was downgraded to a tropical storm by 8 a.m. Monday, yet it still set some national records. Here’s a look at the wrath Irma unleashed across the country and in Beaufort County:
Tidal level:
▪ Beaufort County: The closest instrument to measure the tidal levels is at Fort Pulaski in Georgia, which peaked at 12.24 feet.
▪ Charleston Harbor: Peaked at 9.92 feet.
Irma-related fatalities:
▪ U.S.: 14
▪ South Carolina: 4
▪ Beaufort County: 0
Power outages
▪ Nationwide: 16 million, the most of any hurricane on record and doubling the 8.1 million outages during Superstorm Sandy
▪ Florida: 15 million
▪ Georgia: 800,000
▪ South Carolina: 270,000
▪ Beaufort County: 37,000 at storm’s peak
Rainfall:
▪ Highest recorded inside U.S. — Fort Pierce, Fla.: 16 inches
▪ Beaufort County: 7.44 inches near Pritchardville
Wind gusts:
▪ Highest recorded outside U.S. — Falla, Cuba: 159 mph
▪ Highest recorded in U.S. — Naples, Fla.:142 mph
▪ Beaufort County: 76 mph at Parris Island
More facts
▪ 37 hours: The number of hours the storm maintained maximum wind speeds of at least 180 mph, longer than any storm on Earth on record.
▪ 914 millibars: The pressure the storm dropped to on Sept. 5, (the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm), ranking as the seventh-lowest pressure of any U.S. landfalling storm.
▪ 3 days: The length of time the storm remained a Category 5 hurricane, the longest since weather satellites began monitoring weather systems in 1966.
National weather numbers courtesy of The Washington Post and Bloomberg. Local and state weather numbers courtesy of the National Weather Service Charleston.
