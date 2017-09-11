UPDATED: Here’s a list of Jasper County’s flooded roads, fallen trees

Here’s an updated list Jasper County Emergency Services released Monday at 3 p.m. on which roads are flooded and where trees have fallen:
Water on roadways
▪ Walsh Drive and Dean Circle
▪ Highway 17 southbound (Scale area)
▪ Burk Street
▪ Mason Street
▪ Old House Road (Wellington area)
▪ Highway 17, Jacob Smart Blvd. at North Green Street (southbound)
▪ 3905 Rice Shire Road
▪ Captain Bill Road at Firefly Drive
▪ James Taylor Drive
▪ Shade Tree Street
▪ Carter Mill Road at Carter Mill Estates
▪ Exit 22 (northbound)
▪ Smith Crossing
▪ Tillman road around Carter Mill
▪ Wise Street from August to Eleanor Browns Cove Road and Rice Pond Road
▪ Gale Lane
▪ Clover Circle
▪ Crabapple Lane
▪ Lady Banks Drive
▪ Miranda Drive
▪ Family Circle
▪ Darby Plantation Drive
▪ Malphrus Road at Tarboro
▪ Broad Wood Estates
▪ Driggers Lane
▪ Spring Hill Road and northbound frontage
▪ Snake Road and Lowcountry Drive
▪ Sanders Road and Church Road
▪ 2100 Block Wagon Branch Loop
▪ Oak Park Road nad Maple Street
Downed trees
▪ 6802 Tillman Road
▪ Nimmer Turf and Tillman Road
▪ Macedonia Road and Levy Road (one lane open)
▪ Smiths Crossing and Sauls Drive
▪ Gillison Branch and Tye Branch Road
▪ South of Highway 321 Long Road
▪ Meriweather Drive (blocked)
▪ Deloss Point Road and Tuten Landing Road
▪ 1330 Plantation Drive
▪ Court House Street & Gillison Branch Road
▪ I-95 southbound at mile marker 5
▪ I-95 southbound at mile marker 15
▪ 1-95 northbound at mile marker 14
▪ Bellinger Hill Road around 4600 block
▪ South Okatie near Highway 17
▪ Grays Highway and Calf Pen Bay Road
▪ Cope Island Drive
▪ Palm Key
▪ 2111 Tillman Road
▪ Sandhill Road
▪ Grays Highway 1700 block
▪ Deerfield Road 1st Bridge
▪ Jaguar Trail
▪ I-95 at mile marker 33
