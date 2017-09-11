A partially flooded road in Jasper County on Sept. 11, 2017
UPDATED: Here’s a list of Jasper County’s flooded roads, fallen trees

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2017 12:30 PM

Here’s an updated list Jasper County Emergency Services released Monday at 3 p.m. on which roads are flooded and where trees have fallen:

Water on roadways

▪  Walsh Drive and Dean Circle

▪  Highway 17 southbound (Scale area)

▪  Burk Street

▪  Mason Street

▪  Old House Road (Wellington area)

▪  Highway 17, Jacob Smart Blvd. at North Green Street (southbound)

▪  3905 Rice Shire Road

▪  Captain Bill Road at Firefly Drive

▪  James Taylor Drive

▪  Shade Tree Street

▪  Carter Mill Road at Carter Mill Estates

▪  Exit 22 (northbound)

▪  Smith Crossing

▪  Tillman road around Carter Mill

▪  Wise Street from August to Eleanor Browns Cove Road and Rice Pond Road

▪  Gale Lane

▪  Clover Circle

▪  Crabapple Lane

▪  Lady Banks Drive

▪  Miranda Drive

▪  Family Circle

▪  Darby Plantation Drive

▪  Malphrus Road at Tarboro

▪  Broad Wood Estates

▪  Driggers Lane

▪  Spring Hill Road and northbound frontage

▪  Snake Road and Lowcountry Drive

▪  Sanders Road and Church Road

▪  2100 Block Wagon Branch Loop

▪  Oak Park Road nad Maple Street

Downed trees

▪  6802 Tillman Road

▪  Nimmer Turf and Tillman Road

▪  Macedonia Road and Levy Road (one lane open)

▪  Smiths Crossing and Sauls Drive

▪  Gillison Branch and Tye Branch Road

▪  South of Highway 321 Long Road

▪  Meriweather Drive (blocked)

▪  Deloss Point Road and Tuten Landing Road

▪  1330 Plantation Drive

▪  Court House Street & Gillison Branch Road

▪  I-95 southbound at mile marker 5

▪  I-95 southbound at mile marker 15

▪  1-95 northbound at mile marker 14

▪  Bellinger Hill Road around 4600 block

▪  South Okatie near Highway 17

▪  Grays Highway and Calf Pen Bay Road

▪  Cope Island Drive

▪  Palm Key

▪  2111 Tillman Road

▪  Sandhill Road

▪  Grays Highway 1700 block

▪  Deerfield Road 1st Bridge

▪  Jaguar Trail

▪  I-95 at mile marker 33

