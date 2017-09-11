After Tropical Storm Irma, Hilton Head ‘problem areas’ being reassessed

The Hilton Head Fire & Rescue Division has identified more than a dozen “problem areas” across the island after Tropical Storm Irma roared across the island Monday.
These problem areas, according to emergency management coordinator Tom Dunn, could mean there is flooding, a downed tree blocking the road or another problem. The list of problem areas may not exhaustive because crews focused on main roadways and did not drive down every island street, said Tom Bouthillet, who was promoted to battalion chief Monday.
Battalion chiefs have started revisiting each of the problem areas to reassess the situation. For some areas that were flooded, the water may go vanish as the tide goes out and no longer be a problem. That’s the “complicating factor,” Bouthillet said.
Once Fire & Rescue has an understanding of which areas will not be solved by the tide, they plan to compile a list to disseminate to the public. After they have a complete list, they can decide how to proceed with fixing the problem areas, he said.
“(Fire & Rescue is trying to) narrow it down to a tight list,” said Bouthillet. “So when the island opens up, we have a list saying this is where you cannot (yet) go.”
Bouthillet does not know exactly when that list will be disseminated.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
