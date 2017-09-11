Accidental fire destroys Sea Pines home; residents had already evacuated for Irma

Fire destroyed an unoccupied house Sunday afternoon in Sea Pines Plantation, according to a Hilton Head Fire & Rescue news release.
Crews arrived at 12:46 p.m. to heavy fire and smoke. The fire started accidentally from the home’s exterior, most likely near an outdoor food smoker, and spread indoors, the release said.
“It’s a total loss,” fire department spokeswoman Joheida Fister said Monday.
The home’s residents had already evacuated for Hurricane Irma, the release said.
Because of the homeowners’ absence, an address is not being disclosed until after the storm, Fister said.
Three engine companies, the truck company, three medic units and the battalion chief responded to the fire, which was under control by 2:18 p.m., according to the release.
The fire was the only one reported on the island Sunday, Fister said.
