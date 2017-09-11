Which Beaufort County roads are closed because of flooding or downed trees, power lines?

Dozens of roads were flooded or blocked by fallen trees or downed power lines throughout Beaufort County after Tropical Storm Irma deluged the area Monday with high winds and rain.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, flooded roads included, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office:
Southern Beaufort County
▪ U.S. 278 westbound around Tanger Outlets
▪ McCracken Circle
▪ S.C. 170 at U.S. 278
▪ Causeway at Singleton Beach Road
▪ Shad Avenue/Scotia Street
▪ Ashton Cove/Point Comfort Road
▪ 80 Wicklow Drive, Hampton Hall
▪ Buck Island Road/Wellstone
▪ Wheatfield Circle (The Farm)
▪ Simmonsville Road/Broadus
▪ Bluffton Park near 4th Avenue
▪ 102 Palmetto Bluff Road
▪ Pinckney Wildlife Refuge causeway
▪ Buckingham Road ext.
▪ 155 Dillon Road
▪ Pine Island Road causeway
▪ Thomas Lawton Drive/Ulmer Road
▪ S.C. 170/Snake Road
▪ Lighthouse Road
▪ Wexford Club Drive/Castlebridge Court
▪ Adams Street/Harding Street
▪ Callawassie causeway (S.C. 170)
▪ Myrtle Island causeway
▪ Marshland Road/Mathews traffic circle
▪ Mathews Drive/U.S. 278
▪ Spanish Wells Road
▪ Squire Pope Road from U.S. 278 to the traffic circle
▪ Nautilas Road and Row Boat Road
Northern Beaufort County
▪ Broad River Drive near Dogwood
▪ London Avenue at Sands Beach
▪ U.S. 21 going to Harbor Island and Hunting Island
▪ 300 block of Charles Street
▪ Jane Way
▪ North Royal Oaks
▪ Charles and Craven streets
▪ Hawthorne Road/Harrington Street
▪ Sea Island Parkway/Lady’s Island Drive
▪ Old Salem Road/Battery Point entrance
▪ Spanish Point Drive/Fort Lyttleton Road
▪ Most streets between Carteret and Craven
▪ 330 Robert Smalls Parkway
▪ Tidal/North streets
▪ Twin Lakes/Southside Boulevard
▪ Moss Street at Live Oaks/Battery Creek
▪ Battery Creek Road
▪ Whale Branch Bridge
▪ 290 Robert Smalls Parkway parking lot
▪ Old Jericho Road
▪ Salem Road/Canal Apartment
▪ Rising Tide Drive
▪ Sea Island Parkway at Lady’s Island Airport
▪ East/New streets
▪ Kader Street/Roosevelt Avenue
▪ Spanish Moss Trail behind Technical College of the Lowcountry
▪ Parris Island Gateway/Goethe Hill Road
▪ Pigeon Point Landing
▪ Live Oaks at Battery Creek (back side)
▪ Grayson Street behind TCL
▪ Parris Island causeway
▪ South Hermitage Road
▪ Riverfront Place
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, roads blocked by downed trees included, according to the Sheriff’s Office:
Southern Beaufort County
▪ Westbound Marshland Road
▪ 47 South Forest Beach
▪ Leg O’Mutton Road
▪ Callawassie Drive
▪ Boundary Street/Lawrence Street
▪ Lane 3 westbound on U.S. 278
▪ U.S. 278/Pinckney Colony Road
▪ 78 Arrow Road
▪ Bluffton Coin Laundry (one lane is passable)
▪ 304 Long Cove Drive
Northern Beaufort County
▪ 162 Williams Street
▪ Robinson Street
▪ Magnolia Crescent
▪ Lafayette Street
▪ Dolphin Point Drive
▪ Clarendon/Davidson Road
▪ Stanley Road
▪ Scipio/Savannah Highway
▪ Lane 2 eastbound on S.C. 170 and Davis Road
▪ Woodward Road, Pigeon Point
▪ 1742 Ribaut Road
▪ Mystic Circle (Mossy Oaks)
▪ Talbird Road
▪ Battery Creek Road/Jane Way
▪ 964 Ribaut Road
▪ 1800 block of Ribaut Road
▪ Miller Drive West/William Street
▪ Fullwood Lane
▪ Cross Creek Apartments entrance
▪ Harrington Street/Bay Street
▪ Islands Avenue
▪ Westview Avenue/Polk Street
▪ 1603 Park Avenue
▪ 11 Robert Smalls Parkway
▪ Joshua Circle
▪ 424 Heyward Street
▪ 165 Williams Street
▪ Spanish Moss Trail – access point at Hermitage
▪ 968 Ribaut Road – hanging limbs
▪ Lane 2 Savannah Highway near Parris Island Gateway
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, roads blocked by downed power lines or other related issues included, according to the Sheriff’s Office:
Southern Beaufort County
▪ Calhoun Street/Lawton Street – blown transformer
▪ Old Miller Road – trees on wires
▪ Boundary Street/Lawrence Street – wires in roadway
▪ Old Bailey Road – Power line down
▪ Old Miller Road/Redbud Lane – tree on wires
▪ 250 Buck Island Road/New Mustang Drive – tree on wires
▪ 30 Myrtle Island Road – tree on lines
Northern Beaufort County
▪ Beaufort Memorial Hospital ambulance entrance
▪ Glebe Street/King Street – blown transformer
▪ 88 Robert Smalls Parkway – blown transformer
▪ 69 Robert Smalls Parkway – blown transformer
▪ 2265 Boundary Street/Linton Lane/North Street – blown transformer
▪ Springfield Road – Power line in roadway
▪ Parris Island Gateway – Power pole leaning
▪ 7 Donaldson Drive – Wires down
▪ Clarendon/Davidson – Tree down with wires
▪ Paris Ave/Ribaut Road – traffic light out
▪ 1800 block of Ribaut Road – power lines down
▪ Old Trail Road/Brotherhood Road – power lines down
▪ Mystic Drive/Mystic Circle – wires and trees down
▪ Harrington Street/Bay Street – downed lines and trees
▪ 10 Godley Road – tree on lines, smoke
▪ Jennings Road – tree on power line
▪ Simms/Ribaut Road – power line down
▪ Ribaut Road/Spanish Point Drive – transformer blown, wires down
▪ 165 Williams Street – Power lines down
Irma, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Monday morning, made its way to South Carolina after battering Florida on Sunday. Although the storm lost some of its strength as it crawled up the coast, heavy rains and forceful winds caused widespread flooding and over 36,000 power outages in Beaufort County as of 2:15 p.m. Monday.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called for an evacuation of Hilton Head and other barrier islands effective Saturday morning.
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
