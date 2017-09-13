Hurricane Jose loops through Atlantic, creating effects that could reach the Lowcountry

More Videos

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 13, 2017 10:19 AM

Hurricane Jose must be getting lonely. For the first time since its formation it is the only tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 1 storm is currently 505 miles east-northeast of the Southeastern Bahamas, moving southeast at 8 mph. Its maximum sustained winds have not changed much since yesterday, still sitting at 75 mph, with gusts up to 92 mph.

On its current track, Jose is about halfway through the loop maneuver it began a couple days ago. Once it emerges from that loop it is expected to track to the northwest in the direction of the east coast of the U.S. before being swept back out into the Atlantic.

Unless Jose’s track drastically shifts, it looks like the U.S. will be spared a landfall. However, coastal effects such as choppy surf and increased rip current risk generated by the storm should make their way to our shores even if Jose never does.

“Given the amount of time that it is hovering in the Atlantic, it is very likely that we will see enhanced swell energy propagating out towards the coast over the next week or so,” said James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings associated with the storm.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

