  Shelter Cove flooding has receded by Tuesday morning

    Here's a look at the Shelter Cove Marina on Hilton Head Island the day after Tropical Storm Irma brought heavy rains and storm surge to the Lowcountry.

Here's a look at the Shelter Cove Marina on Hilton Head Island the day after Tropical Storm Irma brought heavy rains and storm surge to the Lowcountry. Maggie Angst and Ashley Jean Reese mangst@islandpacket.com
Here's a look at the Shelter Cove Marina on Hilton Head Island the day after Tropical Storm Irma brought heavy rains and storm surge to the Lowcountry. Maggie Angst and Ashley Jean Reese mangst@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

‘I am just so grateful.’ At Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove, it’s bye bye Irma, hello business!

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2017 2:20 PM

Hours after the evacuation order for Hilton Head Island was lifted, business owners in Shelter Cove Towne Center were already taking down storm shutters and working to get their stores and restaurants up and running.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wayback Burger was already open and serving customers.

Managers at Poseidon, a restaurant that is a part of the SERG restaurant group, said that by Wednesday the restaurant would be open with regular hours and operations.

Other SERG group restaurants, including the Shrimp Shack attached to Marley’s, Frankie Bones and the Black Marlin Hurricane Bar, were all opening at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Kroger had a sign on the front door that read: “Store is closed. We are working hard to open the store this afternoon. Thanks, management.”

Jennifer Megliore, owner of Artware in Shelter Cove Towne Centre, opened her store back up shortly after she was let back onto the island. She said she initially figured it would be at least Wednesday or Thursday until she could open her shop up again.

“To be here on Tuesday is clearly a bonus day,” Megliore said. “...but to not have to put our whole lives back together is really the bonus. After seeing what happened in Florida and Texas, I am just so grateful.”

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

