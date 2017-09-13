A boardwalk at the north end of Sea Pines on Hilton Head leading to the beach, still flooded Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after Tropical Storm Irma hit two days before.
A boardwalk at the north end of Sea Pines on Hilton Head leading to the beach, still flooded Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after Tropical Storm Irma hit two days before. Mandy Matney
A boardwalk at the north end of Sea Pines on Hilton Head leading to the beach, still flooded Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after Tropical Storm Irma hit two days before. Mandy Matney

Local

Hilton Head after Irma: Here’s what is happening with the island’s parks and paths

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

September 13, 2017 1:18 PM

Good news for residents of Hilton Head Island: After Tropical Storm Irma battered the island Monday with high winds, heavy rains and a considerable amount of flooding, parks and pedestrian pathways were open as of Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the town.

Here’s a rundown of the list of places now open:

▪ All town beach parks

▪ All town recreational parks

All town community parks

▪ All town pedestrian pathways

Although pathways were no longer closed off to pedestrians Wednesday morning, crews were still out at that time working to clean them of debris.

Restrooms were operational as of Wednesday morning, but interactive water features at Coligny Beach Park, Compass Rose Park and Shelter Cove Community Park will be closed “until further notice,” the media release stated.

The release also warned residents and visitors to “be aware of potential hazards that still exist.”

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma flooded Downtown Beaufort on Monday. Here's what a drone captured Tuesday.

Irma flooded Downtown Beaufort on Monday. Here's what a drone captured Tuesday. 2:51

Irma flooded Downtown Beaufort on Monday. Here's what a drone captured Tuesday.

Boat navigates Beaufort's 'The Point' historic neighborhood after it flooded from Irma 2:50

Boat navigates Beaufort's 'The Point' historic neighborhood after it flooded from Irma
Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

View More Video