Hilton Head after Irma: Here’s what is happening with the island’s parks and paths

Good news for residents of Hilton Head Island: After Tropical Storm Irma battered the island Monday with high winds, heavy rains and a considerable amount of flooding, parks and pedestrian pathways were open as of Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the town.
Here’s a rundown of the list of places now open:
▪ All town beach parks
▪ All town recreational parks
All town community parks
▪ All town pedestrian pathways
Although pathways were no longer closed off to pedestrians Wednesday morning, crews were still out at that time working to clean them of debris.
Restrooms were operational as of Wednesday morning, but interactive water features at Coligny Beach Park, Compass Rose Park and Shelter Cove Community Park will be closed “until further notice,” the media release stated.
The release also warned residents and visitors to “be aware of potential hazards that still exist.”
