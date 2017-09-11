Tropical Storm Irma hits Beaufort County. Is the storm surge threat over?

Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm this morning as it moved on from Florida. It is deluging the Lowcountry as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. update, and dangerous storm surge has taken its toll on the area.

The National Weather Service issued a storm surge warning, tropical storm warning, and hurricane watch for Beaufort County today, but has since discontinued the hurricane watch.

Peak storm surge was expected to arrive in the area between 1 and 2 p.m., and as of 1:42 p.m. the tide gauge at Fort Pulaski reported a tide of 12.24 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, roughly a quarter foot shy of the record set at Fort Pulaski during Hurricane Matthew.

Since then, the waters at Fort Pulaski have receded. As of 3:42 p.m., when they sat at 9.23 feet. That does not necessarily mean that the storm surge itself is receding, according to James Carpenter, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston. It could be the tide on top of the surge going out while the surge remains. Falling numbers on a tide gauge are simply not definitive evidence that the surge is receding, according to Carpenter.

“There could be a secondary crest,” said Carpenter. “You can’t say that the worst of the surge is over. The tide gauge has started to fall, but we could still see it go back up.”

This chart shows how much higher than predicted tides have been on Monday. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The National Weather Service expects storm surge levels to slowly decline starting late this afternoon, and storm surge warnings are supposed to lift at 10 p.m. Monday evening.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for 11 South Carolina counties including Beaufort and Jasper. Tornado watches are also in effect for several counties in Georgia, including Chatham, Bryan and Liberty until 10 p.m.

Watches are also in effect for coastal waters from Charleston Harbor to Savannah.

A flash flood warning issued just after 9 a.m. will be in effect until 5:15 p.m. on Monday, and a flash flood watch is in effect until 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The center of Irma is 50 miles south-southeast of Albany, Georgia as of the hurricane center’s 2 p.m. update. It is moving north-northwest at 17 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph and gusts up to 75 mph.

Click here to see live reports of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort as Irma hits.

“Tybee Island is already seeing 45 mph sustained winds and hurricane level gusts are possible throughout the day,” James Carpenter, Charleston-area meteorologist, said early Monday morning.

Carpenter said Beaufort County should expect tropical storm level winds throughout Monday. He also said that since Irma hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, it has become dramatically less organized. That organization is what caused sharp peaks and declines in the storm. Beaufort County will not see such drastic changes in intensity as Irma passes by.

“Conditions are basically at their strongest point now,” said Carpenter just after 11 a.m. “There might be some slight increases in wind and rain intensity going into the next several hours and early this afternoon, but then things will gradually taper off.”

Carpenter said that as afternoon becomes evening conditions should slowly improve in the Lowcountry, with things drastically improving some time between 8 and 11 p.m. as Irma moves off.

Tropical weather track Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information. Source: National Hurricane Center

The storm is expected to pass to the west of the Lowcountry on Monday.

“Expect the worst conditions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. today,” the National Weather Service in Charleston said Monday morning.

Latest radar of Irma Please be patient. This file might take some time to load fully. Source: National Weather Service

The center of Hurricane Irma will move into southern Georgia Monday afternoon while steadily weakening, according to the hurricane center. Irma will continue to produce significant impacts across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia throughout Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Irma is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon.

Irma has a very large wind field, the hurricane center warns, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward for hundreds of miles.

As of 1:35 p.m., over 36,000 Beaufort County residents are without power.

Latest tropical storm view by satellite Please be patient. This file might take some time to load fully. Source: National Hurricane Center

What to expect in Beaufort County

Irma is expected to bring heavy rains — with between six and eight inches anticipated — as it passes by the Lowcountry Monday, according to Charleston weather service meteorologist Blair Holloway. A storm surge of between four and six feet is possible, building to a peak Monday between approximately 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“High tide is around noon today in Beaufort County and you should expect to see dangerous storm surge around then,” Carpenter said.

Winds will be particularly strong late morning and early afternoon on Monday; around the same time as the peak of the flooding and tidal rises, Holloway said. Sustained winds are expected to be between about 30 and 40 mph with gusts at about 55 mph. Right on the beach, gusts could reach 60 mph or higher. Farther inland, winds could be slightly weaker. Either way, travel during these peak times could be dangerous, especially in areas with less coverage from the wind.

Between these two factors the probability of dangerous flooding, including flash flooding, river flooding and coastal flooding will be high. There will likely be areas of severe beach erosion as well, throughout the region.

Punishing tropical storm force winds should cause damage to power lines, personal property and trees, and power outages should be anticipated throughout the area.

Beaufort County also will be seeing the northeastern side of the storm, which exposes the area to higher winds and greater tornado potential.

The twisters the Lowcountry is likely to encounter are not the monsters seen in the Midwest according to weather service meteorologist Michael Stroz. They are weaker and short lived, but still capable of doing damage.

A statement released by Jasper County Emergency Services at 7:30 a.m. Monday advised against all unnecessary travel due to deteriorating conditions and road hazards caused by high winds. A similar statement was issued by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office a little before 9 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office statement reported wind gusts of 60 mph throughout Beaufort County and said that conditions are expected to get worse later Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Due to those high winds, the McTeer Bridge in Port Royal has been closed.

Expected impacts from the National Weather Service in Charleston

TIDES & STORM SURGE: Tide levels have been above coastal flooding levels for a few hours, and are expected to persist through mid to late afternoon before slowly subsiding. Inundation water levels of 4 to 6 feet above typical dry ground are still expected. Storm surge inundation and rough surf will likely result in some damage to coastal properties, roads and dunes. Expect areas of severe beach erosion.

HEAVY RAIN: Currently, the heaviest rainfall is across the northern half of the area, roughly Savannah to Statesboro, GA northward. Excessive rainfall has already been producing localized flash flooding, and more flash flooding is expected through the afternoon. Storm total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches will be common, with greatest amounts near the coast and across SE GA. Locally greater amounts are possible. Heavy rain could worsen salt water flooding already expected at the coast, especially downtown Charleston, SC

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

RIVER FLOODING: Major flooding is forecast this week for the Canoochee River at Claxton GA. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast on other rivers starting this week. River Flood Warnings are valid for Claxton and Reidsville.

WINDS: Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are common, with some higher gusts of 55 to 70 mph, especially near the coast from Beaufort, SC northward. The strongest winds will likely continue to occur within heavier rainbands. Downed trees and tree limbs will produce power outages and could block some roads. Heavy rain and saturated ground will increase the potential for downed trees.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

MARINE: Life-threatening winds and seas will continue today. Tropical storm force winds and very high seas will continue into the early evening, the gradually subside.

TORNADOES: Currently, the best threat for brief tornadoes is from Savannah, GA northward. However, isolated, brief tornadoes could form anywhere across the area through this afternoon.

Evacuations

Evacuations ordered by McMaster took effect Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for Daufuskie, Fripp, Hunting, Harbor and Hilton Head islands, but did not include Lady’s and St. Helena islands.

People who have left the evacuated islands will not be allowed to return until the order has been lifted, and during his news conference Sunday, McMaster did not provide a time line for when that might happen.

For those not under an evacuation order, McMaster advised seeking shelter and remaining in place until the Irma passes.

The governor also pledged thorough inspections of state bridges and other facilities following Irma to ensure the safety of residents in stricken areas.