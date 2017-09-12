What can we do about the mosquitoes that Irma stirred up?

More Videos

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees 2:54

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees

Pause
Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 2:00

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 3:26

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:19

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:03

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 1:14

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 1:06

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 1:12

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 0:55

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 2:37

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top?

  • On board with Beaufort County Mosquito Control

    Early Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2016, Wade Livingston, in his work as a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, was a fly on a wall as one of the people who makes Beaufort County Mosquito Control go, chief pilot Russ Appleton, took to the skies at the county airport in the agency's OV-10 Bronco for a round of combating the pests that carry West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika.

Early Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2016, Wade Livingston, in his work as a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, was a fly on a wall as one of the people who makes Beaufort County Mosquito Control go, chief pilot Russ Appleton, took to the skies at the county airport in the agency's OV-10 Bronco for a round of combating the pests that carry West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika. Staff video Wade Livingston and Josh Mitelman
Early Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2016, Wade Livingston, in his work as a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, was a fly on a wall as one of the people who makes Beaufort County Mosquito Control go, chief pilot Russ Appleton, took to the skies at the county airport in the agency's OV-10 Bronco for a round of combating the pests that carry West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika. Staff video Wade Livingston and Josh Mitelman

Hurricane

What can we do about the mosquitoes that Irma stirred up?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 12, 2017 1:45 PM

Beaufort County is working to bring its mosquito-fighting aircraft back after Tropical Storm Irma and will resume spraying.

In the meantime, residents can empty containers in the yard and around their house that might have filled with water during the rain and flooding from Irma. Standing water are a breeding ground for the bugs.

You can also protect yourself by covering skin and using bug spray — try this list of county-recommended repellents . Request service through the county’s mosquito control phone application.

To ask a Hurricane Irma-related question or read other answered questions, click here.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees

View More Video