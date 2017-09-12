What can we do about the mosquitoes that Irma stirred up?

More Videos 2:54 Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees Pause 2:00 Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 1:19 Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:03 MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:14 'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 1:06 How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 1:12 Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 0:55 Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 2:37 This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On board with Beaufort County Mosquito Control Early Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2016, Wade Livingston, in his work as a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, was a fly on a wall as one of the people who makes Beaufort County Mosquito Control go, chief pilot Russ Appleton, took to the skies at the county airport in the agency's OV-10 Bronco for a round of combating the pests that carry West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika. Early Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2016, Wade Livingston, in his work as a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, was a fly on a wall as one of the people who makes Beaufort County Mosquito Control go, chief pilot Russ Appleton, took to the skies at the county airport in the agency's OV-10 Bronco for a round of combating the pests that carry West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika. Staff video Wade Livingston and Josh Mitelman

