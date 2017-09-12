What can we do about the mosquitoes that Irma stirred up?

Beaufort County is working to bring its mosquito-fighting aircraft back after Tropical Storm Irma and will resume spraying.
In the meantime, residents can empty containers in the yard and around their house that might have filled with water during the rain and flooding from Irma. Standing water are a breeding ground for the bugs.
You can also protect yourself by covering skin and using bug spray — try this list of county-recommended repellents . Request service through the county’s mosquito control phone application.
To ask a Hurricane Irma-related question or read other answered questions, click here.
