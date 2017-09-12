Trying to get back to Savannah following Irma? Here’s what you need to know

Following Hurricane Irma, evacuation orders have been cleared for most of Chatham County, according to the Savannah Morning News.
Getting back might prove a bit tricky, though.
Save for Tybee Island, which a Chatham County press release called “inaccessible,” people are free to return to their homes, the newspaper reports.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a statement that the Talmadge Bridge is open just before 3 p.m.
Earlier estimates from Chatham County spokesperson Catherine Glasby were that the bridge could be closed for the next 24 to 48 hours.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, a curfew is still in effect for the city of Savannah. Tuesday night’s curfew will cover the same hours as Monday’s, starting at 11 p.m. and going until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Candler Hospital will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, while St. Joseph’s and Memorial Hospital emergency rooms are already open, the release said.
Area schools will be back in session on Monday, Sept. 18 according to the county’s release.
Nearly 48,000 people are still without power across Chatham County as of 2:45 p.m. according to Georgia Power’s website.
Roads throughout Chatham Couny are still closed and impassable. To see what kind of road closures you might encounter attempting to get home, click here.
