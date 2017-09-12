Trying to get back to Savannah following Irma? Here’s what you need to know

More Videos 2:54 Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees Pause 2:00 Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 1:19 Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:06 How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 2:37 This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 1:14 'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 1:03 MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:12 Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 0:55 Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees Hurricane Irma brought tropical storm conditions to Savannah on Monday. Wind gusts reached 60 mph. and the storm dumped around 7 inches of rain on the city. City officials and law enforcement captured the damage in both downtown Savannah and Tybee Island. Cleanup efforts were well underway by Tuesday, and the evacuation order had been lifted. Hurricane Irma brought tropical storm conditions to Savannah on Monday. Wind gusts reached 60 mph. and the storm dumped around 7 inches of rain on the city. City officials and law enforcement captured the damage in both downtown Savannah and Tybee Island. Cleanup efforts were well underway by Tuesday, and the evacuation order had been lifted. Edited by Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

