Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top?

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top?

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

    Hurricane Irma brought tropical storm conditions to Savannah on Monday. Wind gusts reached 60 mph. and the storm dumped around 7 inches of rain on the city. City officials and law enforcement captured the damage in both downtown Savannah and Tybee Island. Cleanup efforts were well underway by Tuesday, and the evacuation order had been lifted.

Trying to get back to Savannah following Irma? Here’s what you need to know

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2017 1:02 PM

Following Hurricane Irma, evacuation orders have been cleared for most of Chatham County, according to the Savannah Morning News.

Getting back might prove a bit tricky, though.

Save for Tybee Island, which a Chatham County press release called “inaccessible,” people are free to return to their homes, the newspaper reports.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a statement that the Talmadge Bridge is open just before 3 p.m.

Earlier estimates from Chatham County spokesperson Catherine Glasby were that the bridge could be closed for the next 24 to 48 hours.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, a curfew is still in effect for the city of Savannah. Tuesday night’s curfew will cover the same hours as Monday’s, starting at 11 p.m. and going until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Candler Hospital will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, while St. Joseph’s and Memorial Hospital emergency rooms are already open, the release said.

Area schools will be back in session on Monday, Sept. 18 according to the county’s release.

Nearly 48,000 people are still without power across Chatham County as of 2:45 p.m. according to Georgia Power’s website.

Roads throughout Chatham Couny are still closed and impassable. To see what kind of road closures you might encounter attempting to get home, click here.

