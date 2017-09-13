Still without power after Irma? If you’re in Beaufort County, you’re not the only one.

Over 5,400 customers in Beaufort County were still without electricity as of 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, two days after the strong winds of Tropical Storm Irma caused about 37,000 customers in the county to lose power.
All of those currently affected are customers of South Carolina Electric & Gas. The company estimated that 95 percent of power outages would be repaired by 11:45 p.m. Thursday, with outliers on Daufuskie and Fripp islands.
An online outage map was expected to be updated with more specific estimated repair times Wednesday morning.
In Jasper County, 299 SCE&G customers were in the dark as of 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. And in Hampton County, 122 SCE&G customers were without power at that time.
Palmetto Electric Cooperative only had one power outage in Hampton County as of 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Heavy wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and fallen trees on power lines caused outages in the Lowcountry Monday, according to the utility companies.
This story will be updated.
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
Comments