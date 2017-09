Tropical Storm Irma was bad news for Hunting Island, still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“Hunting Island took on a lot of water and likely will be closed for the rest of the calendar year,” wrote Dawn Dawson-House, director of corporate communications for the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, in an email. “The campground probably will reopen at the first of the year.”

Check back later for more information as we learn of it.