Hilton Head Island after Irma on Tuesday: Neighborhood by neighborhood

On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded. Alex Kincaid and Ashley Jean Reeseakincaid@islandpacket.com
While the storm surge from Hurricane Irma brought water into the shops at Sea Pines' South Beach Marina Village on Monday, there doesn't appear to be any extensive damage from the flooding. Here's what a reporter saw on Tuesday.
What Hilton Head Island neighborhoods look like and what damage exists from Hurricane Irma on Tuesday.
