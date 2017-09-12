More Videos

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees 2:54

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 2:00

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 3:26

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:19

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 1:06

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 1:14

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:03

Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak 0:50

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 0:55

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 2:37

    On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded.

On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded. Alex Kincaid and Ashley Jean Reese akincaid@islandpacket.com
Hurricane

Hilton Head Island after Irma on Tuesday: Neighborhood by neighborhood

By Alex Kincaid, Maggie Angst David Lauderdale Mandy Matney and Graham Cawthon

akincaid@islandpacket.com, mangst@islandpacket.com, dlauderdale@islandpacket.com, mmatney@islandpacket.com, gcawthon@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2017 7:25 AM

    While the storm surge from Hurricane Irma brought water into the shops at Sea Pines' South Beach Marina Village on Monday, there doesn't appear to be any extensive damage from the flooding. Here's what a reporter saw on Tuesday.

While the storm surge from Hurricane Irma brought water into the shops at Sea Pines' South Beach Marina Village on Monday, there doesn't appear to be any extensive damage from the flooding. Here's what a reporter saw on Tuesday.

What Hilton Head Island neighborhoods look like and what damage exists from Hurricane Irma on Tuesday.

