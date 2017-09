More Videos 1:06 'No show tonight folks': Gregg Russell on Harbour Town flooding Pause 2:37 This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 0:50 Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak 0:19 Bluffton's May River breaches Alljoy Landing 1:04 'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive. 1:06 Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide 0:41 'It's pretty wild': Tiki Hut on Coligny Beach introduced to high tide 0:25 Irma and high tide: Bad news for Harbour Town 5:21 Here's a look at Dolphin Head in Hilton Head Plantation before high tide Monday 5:19 From firefighters' eyes, how trees are cleared in storms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak Reporter Maggie Angst found serious flooding in the Singleton Beach area, often one of the earliest places to flood on Hilton Head Island in high tide situations. About 2 feet of water flooded the road around noon Monday, about an hour before the predicted peak of storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. Reporter Maggie Angst found serious flooding in the Singleton Beach area, often one of the earliest places to flood on Hilton Head Island in high tide situations. About 2 feet of water flooded the road around noon Monday, about an hour before the predicted peak of storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. Maggie Angst mangst@islandpacket.com

