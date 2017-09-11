Iconic Hilton Head restaurant gets flooded yet again, but it’s not as bad as it looks

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks saw flooding during Hurricane Matthew and is once again seeing damage as Tropical Storm Irma moved through Beaufort County on Monday.
Andrew Carmines, owner of the local and well-established seafood restaurant, a favorite of locals and tourists, said that while the dining rooms are flooded, the damage is not as bad as it was during Hurricane Matthew.
Nor is it as bad as it looks in a photo that was circulating on social media Monday. Carmines said the photo inaccurately made it appear the restaurant was practically underwater.
Carmines said this is definitely not the case.
“The dock is in perfectly good shape,” he said. “The kitchen has been spared, which is amazing because that is where all the money is. It could be way worse.”
There is about 2 to 3 feet of water in the front dining room, Carmines said, and another 18 inches in the back dining room.
“We feel pretty fortunate that this is all we have got right now,” Carmines said. “It is a bad run of luck, but we will get our crew back on the job as soon as possible.”
The storm, however, will not move out of the area completely until as late as 10 p.m. Monday, so the restaurant could potentially see more damage.
Last fall, the restaurant was closed three weeks following Hurricane Matthew.
About 2 to 3 feet of water flooded the entire restaurant during Matthew, its dock was destroyed and its packing house received damage.
Hudsons was also damaged in a flood in 2015, Carmines said.
“Last Wednesday when this kind of was looking like it was going to do some damage, I got super depressed,” he said. “I woke up Thursday and was like, ‘There is nothing that I can do anyway, if it happens we will deal with it.’”
Carmines said the island community has supported the restaurant after past storms.
“I think they will be (supporting us) again,” he said. “It doesn’t make (the storm damage) any less annoying, but we will get it done.”
It is too soon to know how quickly the restaurant could reopen, Carmines said.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments