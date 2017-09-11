Beaufort awash in Tropical Storm Irma flood waters

More Videos

Minor wind damage, flooded car and an alligator at Jasper County apartment complex 3:08

Minor wind damage, flooded car and an alligator at Jasper County apartment complex

Pause
How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 1:06

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge

Harbour Town flooded from Irma before high tide 5:00

Harbour Town flooded from Irma before high tide

Irma floods downtown Beaufort 2:07

Irma floods downtown Beaufort

'No show tonight folks': Gregg Russell on Harbour Town flooding 1:06

'No show tonight folks': Gregg Russell on Harbour Town flooding

Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak 0:50

Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 2:37

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top?

'It's pretty wild': Tiki Hut on Coligny Beach introduced to high tide 0:41

'It's pretty wild': Tiki Hut on Coligny Beach introduced to high tide

Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide 1:06

Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 0:55

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

  • Irma floods downtown Beaufort

    Firefighters with the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department take a drive Monday afternoon through downtown Beaufort to survey Tropical Storm Irma flooding.

Firefighters with the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department take a drive Monday afternoon through downtown Beaufort to survey Tropical Storm Irma flooding. Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com
Firefighters with the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department take a drive Monday afternoon through downtown Beaufort to survey Tropical Storm Irma flooding. Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Beaufort awash in Tropical Storm Irma flood waters

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2017 9:40 AM

With high tide rapidly approaching early Monday afternoon, downtown Beaufort was awash in Tropical Storm Irma flood waters.

Waves lapped over the sea wall at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, cars were submerged in the parking lot at the Downtown Marina, and the tops of fire hydrants barely poked above flood waters along side streets.

Despite the flooding, there were quite a few cars on the roads and people walking the sidewalks of downtown.

Meanwhile, thousands in the city remained without power, as well as many traffic lights. Across the county, over 36,00 are without power.

Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department Chief Reece Bertholf urged residents Monday afternoon to stay off roadways and avoid flooded areas.

If you reach an intersection where traffic lights are out, treat it as a four-way stop, he said.

This story will be updated.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma surges onto Hilton Head at Disney Resorts

View More Video