    On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded.

Hurricane

U-Haul offering free services for flooded South Carolina residents

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2017 12:39 PM

U-Haul Companies in South Carolina are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box storage containers for free to residents who have been affected by flooding associated with Hurricane Irma.

“As a member of these communities, U-Haul pledges to help by providing 30 days of free self-storage to our neighbors affected by the storm,” Elijah Mack, U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina president, said via a press release Tuesday.

The company has made seven facilities across four cities available for use. Those needing help should contact the nearest facility:

▪  U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro, 3363 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, Ga, 706 738-6463

▪  U-Haul Moving & Storage at King Street, 584 King Street, Charleston, 843 723-1605

▪  U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes, 125 Decker Park Road, Columbia, 803 699-9397

▪  U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road, 1003 Zimalcrest Drive, Columbia, 803 731-0067

▪  U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road, 156 Jamil Road, Columbia, 803 798-6183

▪  U-Haul Moving & Storage of River Ave., 2155 Credit Union Lane, North Charleston, 843 572-1140

▪  U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester, 8222 Dorechester Road, North Carleston, 843 552-3361

In addition, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

