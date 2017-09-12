U-Haul offering free services for flooded South Carolina residents

U-Haul Companies in South Carolina are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box storage containers for free to residents who have been affected by flooding associated with Hurricane Irma.
“As a member of these communities, U-Haul pledges to help by providing 30 days of free self-storage to our neighbors affected by the storm,” Elijah Mack, U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina president, said via a press release Tuesday.
The company has made seven facilities across four cities available for use. Those needing help should contact the nearest facility:
▪ U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro, 3363 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, Ga, 706 738-6463
▪ U-Haul Moving & Storage at King Street, 584 King Street, Charleston, 843 723-1605
▪ U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes, 125 Decker Park Road, Columbia, 803 699-9397
▪ U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road, 1003 Zimalcrest Drive, Columbia, 803 731-0067
▪ U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road, 156 Jamil Road, Columbia, 803 798-6183
▪ U-Haul Moving & Storage of River Ave., 2155 Credit Union Lane, North Charleston, 843 572-1140
▪ U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester, 8222 Dorechester Road, North Carleston, 843 552-3361
In addition, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments