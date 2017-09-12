U-Haul offering free services for flooded South Carolina residents

More Videos 2:54 Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees Pause 2:00 Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 1:19 Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:03 MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:14 'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 1:06 How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 1:12 Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 0:34 The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 0:50 Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded. On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded. Alex Kincaid and Ashley Jean Reese akincaid@islandpacket.com

On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded. Alex Kincaid and Ashley Jean Reese akincaid@islandpacket.com