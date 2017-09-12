Will Beaufort County pick up Irma debris as it did after Hurricane Matthew?

More Videos 2:54 Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees Pause 2:00 Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 1:19 Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:06 How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 2:37 This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 1:03 MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:12 Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 1:14 'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 2:07 Irma floods downtown Beaufort Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bluffton Oyster Factory expected to re-open Wednesday after Irma flooding Owner Larry Toomer said cleanup has begun at Bluffton's Oyster Factory after the building sustained heavy flooding during a storm surge on Monday as tropical storm Irma blew through the Lowcountry. Toomer said he expects to re-open on Wednesday. Owner Larry Toomer said cleanup has begun at Bluffton's Oyster Factory after the building sustained heavy flooding during a storm surge on Monday as tropical storm Irma blew through the Lowcountry. Toomer said he expects to re-open on Wednesday. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

