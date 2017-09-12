Will Beaufort County pick up Irma debris as it did after Hurricane Matthew?

More Videos

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees 2:54

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees

Pause
Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 2:00

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 3:26

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:19

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 1:06

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 2:37

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top?

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:03

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 1:12

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 1:14

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma

Irma floods downtown Beaufort 2:07

Irma floods downtown Beaufort

  • Bluffton Oyster Factory expected to re-open Wednesday after Irma flooding

    Owner Larry Toomer said cleanup has begun at Bluffton's Oyster Factory after the building sustained heavy flooding during a storm surge on Monday as tropical storm Irma blew through the Lowcountry. Toomer said he expects to re-open on Wednesday.

Owner Larry Toomer said cleanup has begun at Bluffton's Oyster Factory after the building sustained heavy flooding during a storm surge on Monday as tropical storm Irma blew through the Lowcountry. Toomer said he expects to re-open on Wednesday. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com
Owner Larry Toomer said cleanup has begun at Bluffton's Oyster Factory after the building sustained heavy flooding during a storm surge on Monday as tropical storm Irma blew through the Lowcountry. Toomer said he expects to re-open on Wednesday. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Will Beaufort County pick up Irma debris as it did after Hurricane Matthew?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 12, 2017 10:37 AM

Two drop-off points have been set up for large amounts of debris starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday: in southern Beaufort County at 651 Pinckney Colony Road and in northern Beaufort County at 66 Ihly Farm Road. County staff will be on site to help facilitate drop offs.

County officials have seen “substantially less debris” than the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said.

Beaufort County convenience centers will open on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and keep those hours for the foreseeable future, Gruber said.

To ask a Hurricane Irma-related question or read other answered questions, click here.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees

View More Video