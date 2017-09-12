Will Beaufort County pick up Irma debris as it did after Hurricane Matthew?

Two drop-off points have been set up for large amounts of debris starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday: in southern Beaufort County at 651 Pinckney Colony Road and in northern Beaufort County at 66 Ihly Farm Road. County staff will be on site to help facilitate drop offs.
County officials have seen “substantially less debris” than the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said.
Beaufort County convenience centers will open on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and keep those hours for the foreseeable future, Gruber said.
To ask a Hurricane Irma-related question or read other answered questions, click here.
