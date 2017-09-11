Power outages in Beaufort County climb as Tropical Storm Irma blows into South Carolina

More Videos

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top?

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top?

Pause
Irma and high tide: Bad news for Harbour Town

Irma and high tide: Bad news for Harbour Town

'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive.

'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive.

Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide

Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide

Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak

Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak

Tropical Storm Irma's 60 mph gusts, rain swirl in Beaufort

Tropical Storm Irma's 60 mph gusts, rain swirl in Beaufort

High winds, heavy rain at Hilton Head Plantation

High winds, heavy rain at Hilton Head Plantation

Hilton Head Island, 6 a.m., in Hurricane Irma wind and rain

Hilton Head Island, 6 a.m., in Hurricane Irma wind and rain

Here's a look at Dolphin Head in Hilton Head Plantation before high tide Monday

Here's a look at Dolphin Head in Hilton Head Plantation before high tide Monday

From firefighters' eyes, how trees are cleared in storms

From firefighters' eyes, how trees are cleared in storms

  • From firefighters' eyes, how trees are cleared in storms

    Hilton Head Island Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Kevin Osterstock narrates a tree clearing operation Monday morning on Hilton Head Island as he and reporter Alex Kincaid survey the island during the early portion of Tropical Storm Irma's arrival in the area.

Hilton Head Island Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Kevin Osterstock narrates a tree clearing operation Monday morning on Hilton Head Island as he and reporter Alex Kincaid survey the island during the early portion of Tropical Storm Irma's arrival in the area. Alex Kincaid From Facebook Live
Hilton Head Island Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Kevin Osterstock narrates a tree clearing operation Monday morning on Hilton Head Island as he and reporter Alex Kincaid survey the island during the early portion of Tropical Storm Irma's arrival in the area. Alex Kincaid From Facebook Live

Hurricane

Power outages in Beaufort County climb as Tropical Storm Irma blows into South Carolina

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

and Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2017 7:14 AM

Note: This story was updated at 12:15 p.m. Monday with the most recent power outage information.

Over 25,000 Beaufort County customers were without power as of 12:15 p.m. Monday as Tropical Storm Irma moved through the Lowcountry.

The latest total includes over 23,000 South Carolina Electric & Gas customers and just over 2,000 Palmetto Electric Cooperative customers, according to the utilities.

Most of the SCE&G power outages Monday morning occurred north of the Broad River, the utility said. There were fewer reported outages farther south in the county, though two outages near Bluffton each knocked out power for more than 1,000 residents.

It’s unclear when power will return. SCE&G must first evaluate safety conditions for crew members and then assess the damage, Ginny Jones, spokeswoman for SCE&G, said Monday morning. The company generally tries to restore the largest power outages first, Jones said.

The outages grew quickly earlier Monday morning, from about 4,000 Beaufort County customers around 6 a.m. to over 9,400 customers by 7 a.m., according to SCE&G’s outage map.

About 2,700 SCE&G and Palmetto Electric customers in Jasper County were in the dark as of noon Monday, while about 3,500 customers of the two utilities in Hampton County were without power.

The storm is expected to pass through the Lowcountry on Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

Emergency personnel are mainly concerned about power outages, possible storm surge and flooding throughout the county.

Those who want to find out more about power outages in their area can go here.

This story will be updated.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

