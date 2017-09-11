Power outages in Beaufort County climb as Tropical Storm Irma blows into South Carolina

Note: This story was updated at 12:15 p.m. Monday with the most recent power outage information.
Over 25,000 Beaufort County customers were without power as of 12:15 p.m. Monday as Tropical Storm Irma moved through the Lowcountry.
The latest total includes over 23,000 South Carolina Electric & Gas customers and just over 2,000 Palmetto Electric Cooperative customers, according to the utilities.
Most of the SCE&G power outages Monday morning occurred north of the Broad River, the utility said. There were fewer reported outages farther south in the county, though two outages near Bluffton each knocked out power for more than 1,000 residents.
It’s unclear when power will return. SCE&G must first evaluate safety conditions for crew members and then assess the damage, Ginny Jones, spokeswoman for SCE&G, said Monday morning. The company generally tries to restore the largest power outages first, Jones said.
The outages grew quickly earlier Monday morning, from about 4,000 Beaufort County customers around 6 a.m. to over 9,400 customers by 7 a.m., according to SCE&G’s outage map.
About 2,700 SCE&G and Palmetto Electric customers in Jasper County were in the dark as of noon Monday, while about 3,500 customers of the two utilities in Hampton County were without power.
The storm is expected to pass through the Lowcountry on Monday and possibly into Tuesday.
Emergency personnel are mainly concerned about power outages, possible storm surge and flooding throughout the county.
Those who want to find out more about power outages in their area can go here.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
