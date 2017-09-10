‘Go home, Irma. You’re drunk’: How the Lowcountry counted down the hours to the hurricane

Many had already left for higher and drier ground. But for those who stayed in Beaufort County, Sunday marked the last day of preparations for whatever Hurricane Irma might bring.
With nearly all grocery stores and shops closed, many locals spent the day close to home. But they didn’t appear to be bored. A look at social media shows folks enjoying a glass of wine, a run through the neighborhood - and even leaving a few choice words for the approaching storm.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon
