Hurricane Irma leaves northern Beaufort County with standing water, downed trees

More Videos

Minor wind damage, flooded car and an alligator at Jasper County apartment complex 3:08

Minor wind damage, flooded car and an alligator at Jasper County apartment complex

Pause
How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 1:06

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge

Harbour Town flooded from Irma before high tide 5:00

Harbour Town flooded from Irma before high tide

Irma floods downtown Beaufort 2:07

Irma floods downtown Beaufort

'No show tonight folks': Gregg Russell on Harbour Town flooding 1:06

'No show tonight folks': Gregg Russell on Harbour Town flooding

Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak 0:50

Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top? 2:37

This Harbour Town low tide is already high; what happens with storm surge on top?

'It's pretty wild': Tiki Hut on Coligny Beach introduced to high tide 0:41

'It's pretty wild': Tiki Hut on Coligny Beach introduced to high tide

Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide 1:06

Irma brings extreme flooding to Bluffton's Alljoy Road area at high tide

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 0:55

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

  • A look at the rising water at Brickyard Point landing

    A video taken by Chief Scott Harris of Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District of the waters at Brickyard Point Landing as Tropical Storm Irma makes her way through the Lowcountry.

A video taken by Chief Scott Harris of Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District of the waters at Brickyard Point Landing as Tropical Storm Irma makes her way through the Lowcountry. Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District
A video taken by Chief Scott Harris of Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District of the waters at Brickyard Point Landing as Tropical Storm Irma makes her way through the Lowcountry. Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma leaves northern Beaufort County with standing water, downed trees

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2017 7:54 AM

As Hurricane Irma continued it’s march across the Lowcountry, there were widespread reports of standing water, downed trees and power outages in northern Beaufort County at mid morning Monday. Across the county, some 15,000 people were without power.

On Sea Island’s Parkway near the Beaufort County Airport, water was pooling on both sides of the road and nearly level with it about 11:15 a.m. The road isn’t flooded yet but high tide was expected around noon.

Trees and wires were down in the Sams Point and Wallace road areas after a transformer apparently blew. The roadway at Sams Point and Tronnie Driver was underwater by 11:20 a.m.

Trees and lines were also down across westbound Miller Drive.

On St. Helena Island, there were reports of sustained winds of over 45 mph.

On Harbor Island, there were reports of sustained winds of 63-65 mph. Storm surge will peak there in two hours.

About 25 people stayed behind on Harbor Island, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District chief Bruce Kline said earlier in the day. The water was already up to the seawall on the island’s Beach Access No. 4 shortly after midnight, near high tide. A gust of 32 m.p.h. was recorded on the Harbor Island Bridge about that time.

Kline pulled his personnel off the roads around 11:40 a.m. Monday until high winds subside. He is urging other drivers to stay off the road.

The district recorded a wind gust of 37 m.p.h. on Fripp Island around 1 a.m. Monday. About 100 residents remained on Fripp, despite a mandatory evacuation order for that island and four other county barrier islands ahead of Irma.

Kline said his crews answered two calls overnight, one for a downed tree and one an incorrect report of water in the roadway.

Beaufort Water Search and Rescue Skipper Clay Emminger said that as of 8:30 a.m., his crew had responded to no emergency calls. He was near Laurel Bay on Monday morning and reported no damage.

This story will be updated.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma surges onto Hilton Head at Disney Resorts

View More Video